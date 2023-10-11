Helping small businesses and startups get ahead in Vermont
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 5:41 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s State Treasurer is helping small startups strategize when it comes to capital.
Mike Pieciak is hosting a discussion today with the goal to help small businesses and startups explore pathways to get cash.
Attendees will hear from a number of panelists from local businesses as well as one from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The event is this afternoon at Hula in Burlington from 3:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
