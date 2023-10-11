Hikers raise thousands of dollars for Long Trail upkeep

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Hikers raised thousands of dollars to help with the care and upkeep of Vermont’s Long Trail.

The Green Mountain Club says its annual Long Trail Day fundraiser brought in $67,000.

The money will go toward 11 weeks of upkeep on the 500 miles of hiking trails the club maintains, including the 272-mile Long Trail.

Long Trail Day was previously planned for Aug. 19 but was rescheduled to Oct. 7 following the devastating flooding that hit Vermont in July.

