Is Vermont doing enough to find the right leader for its education agency?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As Vermont looks for a new leader at the Agency of Education, some critics are charging that the search has been rushed and halfhearted — in stark contrast to the considerable investment of time and money some Vermont school districts have made to find new local leaders in recent years.

After education secretary Dan French left his job in April to take a position at a national education nonprofit, Gov. Phil Scott waited almost four months to ask the State Board of Education to start searching for a successor.

The board’s recruitment campaign this fall has been largely limited to posting the position on national education and job websites. The window to apply initially was supposed to be just three weeks, but the board recently extended the application deadline by one week, until October 12. A single, little-publicized online forum about the search drew only a small audience.

Darren Perron Spoke with Seven Days’ Alison Novak who wrote about the story in this week’s issue.

