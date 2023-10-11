Key section of Canadian Autoroute 35 now open

SAINT-ARMAND, Quebec (WCAX) - After years in the works, a major Canadian highway linking Vermont to Montreal is one step closer to completion.

The long-delayed A-35 project has been in the works for decades and when complete will provide a 25-mile direct link between the I-89 Highgate Springs border crossing and Montreal. Now, Vermont transportation officials say a key overpass in Saint-Armand is open to traffic.

Vermont commerce officials have called the road a game-changer for international travel as the state of Vermont is one of Quebec’s main trading partners. The next step of the project is to complete the intersection of Route 133, Route Champlain, and Route du Moulin in Saint-Armand to the American border.

All construction is slated to be complete by 2026.

