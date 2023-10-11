How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Milton man arrested following high-speed chase

Burlington Police and EMS respond to Battery St. Crash early Wednesday.
Burlington Police and EMS respond to Battery St. Crash early Wednesday.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Milton man faces numerous charges after allegedly leading police on a high-speed chase early Wednesday.

It happened around 3 a.m. Burlington Police said Malcolm Sovey, 21, fled from Chittenden County Sheriff deputies who were investigating a stolen car and tried to make a traffic stop. They say officers stopped pursuing Sovey because of safety concerns but then picked up the chase a short time later.

Police say Sovey crashed on Battery Street and tried to flee on foot before being arrested. Police say a Burlington officer sustained serious injuries while taking Sovey into custody.

He faces a slew of charges including aggravated assault, resisting arrest, and aggravated operation without owner’s consent.

Police say Sovey has a criminal record for assault and robbery with a deadly weapon and unlawful restraint.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keith Gaston
Body found in lake ID’d as suspect in 2019 murder
A crash involving two cars and Amtrak's Ethan Allen Express shut down Route 7 in Ferrisburgh...
Pileup leads to crash with Amtrak’s Ethan Allen Express
File photo
Burlington council to consider declaring ‘public health crisis’
Keeyo Jones [L] and Shawnees Robinson [R]
2 arrested in Franklin County drug investigation
Vermont State University has announced voluntary faculty buyouts as part of cost-saving...
Vermont State University announces faculty buyout plan

Latest News

The city of Burlington has reached an agreement with the owner of 184 Church Street.
Burlington officials reach agreement with owner of ‘problem property’
Five days after a former Castleton University dean was murdered on a local rail trail, police...
Police investigate hundreds of tips on Castleton murder
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Kids in Coventry want a fun place to hang out and play, but lately, the local playground just...
Town of Coventry looks to upgrade Community playground