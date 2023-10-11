Milton man arrested following high-speed chase

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Milton man faces numerous charges after allegedly leading police on a high-speed chase early Wednesday.

It happened around 3 a.m. Burlington Police said Malcolm Sovey, 21, fled from Chittenden County Sheriff deputies who were investigating a stolen car and tried to make a traffic stop. They say officers stopped pursuing Sovey because of safety concerns but then picked up the chase a short time later.

Police say Sovey crashed on Battery Street and tried to flee on foot before being arrested. Police say a Burlington officer sustained serious injuries while taking Sovey into custody.

He faces a slew of charges including aggravated assault, resisting arrest, and aggravated operation without owner’s consent.

Police say Sovey has a criminal record for assault and robbery with a deadly weapon and unlawful restraint.

