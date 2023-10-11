How to help
NASA to launch spacecraft Thursday to study rare asteroid

Technicians connected NASA’s Psyche spacecraft to the payload attach fitting inside the clean...
Technicians connected NASA’s Psyche spacecraft to the payload attach fitting inside the clean room at Astrotech Space Operations facility in Titusville, Florida on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023.(NASA/Kim Shiflett | NASA/Kim Shiflett)
By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - NASA on Thursday will launch a spacecraft to study a rare asteroid.

Psyche is a metal-rich asteroid located between Mars and Jupiter. Asteroids are leftovers from planetary formations in the solar system and most are made of stone.

But experts say because of Psyche’s high metal content, it might be the core of a planet that never developed or was broken apart and might hold clues about the formation of Earth.

“We’ve never visited an asteroid like Psyche, which is a rare object that’s made of a lot of metal -- more than any other object in the solar system -- and it’s the largest of its kind of those metallic rich asteroids,” said Rona Oran with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, who’s also involved in NASA’s mission.

The mission launches Thursday and it’ll be six years until it reaches its destination.

