N.H. Attorney General focuses on border security efforts

By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 6:03 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WASHINGTON. (WCAX) - New Hampshire’s Attorney General John Formella is joining an effort to secure the border.

He’s joining a group of 27 other attorneys general in a legal filing demanding the federal government to fix unlawful immigration policies and secure the border.

According to Formella, current practices have allowed more than 7 million inadmissible immigrants to come across the border. He also says some that are caught are released into the country.

This coalition of A.G.’s wants the Department of Homeland Security to amend its policies and prohibit the mass release of these immigrants into the U.S.

