NH man charged with attempted murder after fishing fight

Caleb Maniscalchi
Caleb Maniscalchi(Photo provided)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - A fight between two fishermen has led to attempted murder charges.

It happened Monday evening in Newport. Police say Caleb Maniscalchi, 21, of New Hampshire, was fishing the Clyde River in Newport and got into a fight with another fisherman after their lines got tangled. Police say Maniscalchi then used a rock to bash the victim’s head and held them underwater until bystanders intervened.

Police say the two men knew each other and that it was Maniscalchi who called 911.

Maniscalchi took off but was later stopped and arrested on Interstate 91. He was charged with second-degree attempted murder, aggravated assault, and disorderly conduct. He was released on conditions.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

