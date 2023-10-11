How to help
The North Country marks a Revolutionary War battle on Lake Champlain

The 128th Battle of Valcour Island commemoration was Wednesday night at Clinton Community College.
The 128th Battle of Valcour Island commemoration was Wednesday night at Clinton Community College.(WCAX)
By Alek LaShomb
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The 128th Battle of Valcour Island commemoration was Wednesday night at Clinton Community College.

State and local leaders attended the event that featured live music, a fire volley salute and a history lesson about the battle, that took place 247 years ago.

Terry Bechard, who is with the Daughters of the American Revolution, says during the battle, Benedict Arnold helped make the Colonial Navy a formidable opponent.

“Even though our fleet was decimated as a very small fleet, because of where he positioned people and how he taught the men to fire and when to fire, they did a lot more damage than the British thought they could possibly do,” Bechard said.

She says Benedict Arnold’s heroics and use of Lake Champlain eventually led to a Colonial victory at the Battle of Saratoga. His tactics were used again to secure victory during the Battle of Plattsburgh.

