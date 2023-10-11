Norwich hosts Special Olympics soccer tournament

NORTHFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Norwich University Wednesday hosted the Special Olympics Vermont Unified Champion Schools Soccer Tournament, It attracted school teams from around the region. as part of an effort to bring together youth of all abilities.

Keegin Harace has played soccer on a unified sports team for seven years. Now a high schooler at Burr and Burton, he says his favorite part of the team is the people it attracts.

“I love the community cheering us on, being supportive and being surrounded by people who care about you,” Harace said.

His team was one of a dozen or so competing in Special Olympics Vermont Unified Champion Schools Soccer Tournament. The event welcomes athletes from around the state with intellectual disabilities. They took to the field at Norwich University on Wednesday for some fun, Harace’s team winning twice. “I’m kind of proud of myself for doing my best,” Harace said.

Burr and Burton student Jake Murnaghan played alongside Harace. As a team partner, he works with athletes to facilitate play and create an inclusive atmosphere. “It’s honestly really fun. It’s a real sense of community and I really enjoy being out there with all my friends and all the other athletes,” Murnaghan said.

Julie Crosier helped start Burr and Burton’s unified sports program. She recently accepted a National Banner Award on behalf of the school, a recognition of the program’s commitment to unified sports. Burr and Burton is the fifth school to receive the award. Crosier says she hopes more schools across the state develop unified sports programs. “Just seeing the joy... If you go to a game, you can’t help but leave without a smile on your face,” Crosier said.

Special Olympics Vermont has held versions of the tournament since the 1980s, with the program migrating to Norwich University’s campus in 2016. The organization serves over 2,000 athletes across the state.

