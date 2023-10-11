How to help
People release sketch of person of interest in Castleton murder

By Cam Smith
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
CASTLETON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police on Wednesday released a sketch of a man who they say is a person of interest in the murder of a Castleton woman.

Honoree Fleming, 77, was shot and killed while walking on the rail trail near Vermont State University Castleton last Thursday. She was a former dean at the college.

Vermont State Police said the sketch released on Wednesday is an artist’s rendering of a man who was seen walking on the trail at about 4:30 p.m. Thursday near where Fleming’s body was discovered a short time later.

This composite police sketch depicts a person of interest in the Oct. 5 killing of Honoree...
This composite police sketch depicts a person of interest in the Oct. 5 killing of Honoree Fleming, 77, in Castleton, Vermont. The sketch was prepared for the Vermont State Police by Detective Sgt. Adam Temple of the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office in Bath, Maine, and released by VSP on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023. (Detective Sgt. Adam Temple, Saga | Courtesy: Vt. State Police)

Witnesses on the rail trail described the person of interest as a white man in his 20s, with short red hair, not dark hair as reported last week. He is about 5 feet, 10 inches tall, and was wearing a dark gray shirt and carrying a black backpack. Anyone who saw that man or recognizes the man in the sketch is asked to call the state police in Rutland at 802-773-9101 or to submit an anonymous tip online.

Police say this person of interest in this murder is considered armed and dangerous, and they urge the public to remain vigilant.

Investigators said Monday they have gotten hundreds of tips from the public on the case.

