Plattsburgh mural among sites hit by vandals

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Two juveniles and a teen are being accused of vandalizing multiple spots around Plattsburgh.

Police say Nathan Beckham, 18, and the two juveniles are accused of defacing the Smith Weed Bridge, the pavilion next to the Durkee Street Parking Lot, and the Jean Arthur Mural.

Julia Devine with Outside Art helped produce the Jean Arthur Mural back in 2019 and says she was heartbroken when she learned of the vandalism. “We started this in 2016 and this is the very first incident. We have produced over 18 murals. To me, that is a good sign rather than this has been happening a lot. This is an isolated incident and of course, it’s sad, but it can be fixed, and maybe it is an opportunity here too as well,” she said.

Devine says she is waiting on permission from the property owner to clean up the spray paint and that it could take months before the mural is restored.

Beckham and the two juveniles are each facing a felony charge of criminal mischief.

