Police searching for missing Vermont man

Maurice Armell
Maurice Armell(Courtesy: Vt. State Police)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WALTHAM, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are asking the public for help finding a missing Vermont man.

Vermont State Police say Maurice Armell, 90, was last seen at about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday at his home in Pine Oak Park in Waltham. He was reported missing around noon.

Investigators say his disappearance is not considered suspicious, but his family and police are concerned about his welfare.

Armell is about 6 feet, 2 inches tall and 220 pounds. He is believed to be wearing tan pants, a white T-shirt and black sneakers. Police say he is likely driving a silver 2020 Buick Enclave with Vermont plates KGP 344.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call the state police in New Haven at 802-388-4919 or to submit an anonymous tip online.

