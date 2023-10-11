Pro-Palestinian group continues Burlington petition following Hamas attack

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As the world continues to learn about atrocities committed against Israeli civilians following the deadly weekend attack by Hamas, a controversial petition is circulating in Burlington asking residents to condemn Israel.

The petition started circulating before the recent attack from a group called Vermonters for Justice in Palestine. Wafic Faour is among those working to get enough signatures to get an advisory question on the Burlington Town Meeting Day ballot condemning what they call apartheid in Israel. It’s similar to a measure two years ago that called for a boycott, divestment, and sanctions and led to a heated City Council meeting.

Faour is moving forward with the petition even after the Hamas attack and says while they condemn any loss of civilian life, it’s important for people to recognize what Israel has done to the Palestinian people over the years. “This war is not Israel and Hamas. This is against the Palestinians. It’s happening in Gaza. It’s happening in the West Bank. It’s happening on the refugee camps outside. It’s unending war from Israel against all Palestinians,” Faour said. He says many Jewish residents have signed on to the petition and that Zionism and Judaism are separate matters.

At the Chabad of Burlington community center, Rabbi Eliyahu Junik believes Burlington isn’t the place to deal with matters like this.

He says if the petition makes it to the ballot, Queen City residents will remember the atrocities by Hamas on civilians and children in Israel. “As we’ve seen by the BDS resolution, we’ve seen the one-sided positions and the blatant lies that are in these petitions. And I hope that people in Burlington will see it for what it is, and condemn with the strongest words these types of petitions. And I’m especially worried that these types of petitions will ignite anti-semitism, as we’ve seen in the past,” he said. Junik says right now Israel’s priority is for the safety and security of the Israeli people.

Faour says he has no intention of the petition creating any anti-semitism in Burlington. He says he has gotten around 600 signatures and would need 1,600 to get onto the Burlington ballot.

