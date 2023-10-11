How to help
Scott says fixing Burlington problems will be a joint effort

Gov. Phil Scott at Wednesday's media press conference.
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
BERLIN, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Governor Phil Scott Wednesday said he shares the concerns of Burlington leaders over the city’s drug crisis.

The Burlington City Council in a resolution approved Tuesday called for increased attention to the city’s public health crisis, including urging the governor and other state leaders to visit and see the problems for themselves.

Scott says it will be a joint effort to address the concerns. “The principles of what, how we’re choosing to attack this problem remain the same, and really it’s about prevention, treatment, recovery, and enforcement. And we have to have all four legs of the stool in order to accomplish that. So, we’re a willing partner, obviously, for the entire state and we’ll look forward to working with them,” Scott said.

Scott, whose administration has focused primarily on flood recovery since July, points to an increase in the drugs fentanyl and Xylazine as well as the pandemic and this summer’s flooding as part of what has made the situation worse.

