St. Albans woman arrested after crashing into 4 cars

FAIRFAX, Vt. (WCAX) - A St. Albans woman is in custody after crashing into multiple vehicles Tuesday night.

It happened around 6 p.m. Vermont State Police say Anastasia Rose, 35, was headed north on Interstate 89 between South Burlington and Colchester when she sideswiped at least three vehicles. Troopers later tracked her down on Route 104-A in Fairfax where they say she rear-ended another vehicle and tried to flee before being arrested.

Police also say she damaged the cruiser’s windows while being transported.

She has been charged with negligent operation, leaving the scene of four crashes, and unlawful mischief

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.