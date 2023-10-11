St. Johnsbury leaders ask for public feedback on traffic stops

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - What was your experience like after getting pulled over? A meeting will be held tonight in St. Johnsbury to hear your answer.

This is the second meeting in a series thanks to a multi-agency initiative required by the legislature.

The goal of the meetings is to learn how traffic stops impact Vermont communities and where the state and law enforcement can improve traffic policy.

Tonight’s second session will be held at the St. Johnsbury school at 6:00 p.m. tonight.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.