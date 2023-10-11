How to help
Stop, drop and roll: Safety basics for kids during Fire Prevention Week

A new generation is learning to stop, drop and roll during this Fire Prevention Week.
A new generation is learning to stop, drop and roll during this Fire Prevention Week.(WCAX)
By Sophia Thomas
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - A new generation is learning to stop, drop and roll during this Fire Prevention Week.

Toddlers and preschoolers gathered at the Essex Junction Fire Department Wednesday to learn the basics of fire prevention.

Essex Junction Fire Lt. Keith Rivers led the children through a workshop followed by fire truck tours and activities. He says it’s never too early to teach fire safety.

“It’s a good idea to start training them now. Don’t play with fire, know how to get out of the house, have a meeting place,” Rivers said.

Fire Prevention Week spans Oct. 8-14. It began in 1922 in commemoration of the great Chicago fire.

