Town of Coventry looks to upgrade Community playground

COVENTRY, Vt. (WCAX) - Kids in Coventry want a fun place to hang out and play, but lately, the local playground just isn’t cutting it.

Savannah and Quinn are in seventh and second grade at the Coventry Village School. NEK natives like them grew up on this playground and have seen it through many stages.

“I liked how we had that huge slide there, but I kind of missed that huge slide though,” said Quinn.

That “huge slide” Quinn is talking about slid out of the setup in 2022 after an inspection revealed that much of the equipment was unsafe. The current playground build is around 20 years old.

Sarah Bathalon of C.V.S.’s community engagement organization says it hasn’t been maintained and needs some TLC after many unforgiving Vermont winters.

On top of that, the school is adding more students by the year, which is cramping kids’ fun on the playground.

“My daughter would come home and say she didn’t get to swing on the swings today because they were so busy. So having some extra swings is going to be helpful,” said C.V.S. parent Jenn Menon.

That’s why Bathalon and parents like Megan Webster and Jen Menon are working on a campaign to get the school a new place to play.

Upgrades include fan favorites like a balance beam and monkey bars, but also new-fangled playground devices like a saddle spinner and a standing seesaw. It’ll also be ADA-inclusive.

“The closest nice park we like to go to is in Derby Line, which is probably half an hour from here. We’re so rural, there are not a lot of things to do. So having an updated playground is going to be meaningful for the community for a long time,” said C.V.S. parent Megan Webster.

If the school raises $20,000, the initiative will qualify for a state grant that will give them another $40,000.

“Having updated equipment that’s safe for them to play on and fun for them to play is honestly more encouraging to the parents to be able to bring their children,” said Bathalon.

To get the state to match their fundraising, they need roughly $10,000 more raised by November 5th.

Bathalon says the goal is to have new equipment in right before Thanksgiving.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.