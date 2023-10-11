How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Walmart will close stores during Thanksgiving for fourth year in a row

Walmart announced its stores would close on Thanksgiving again this year.
Walmart announced its stores would close on Thanksgiving again this year.(Walmart Inc. | Walmart Inc.)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Don’t wait until the last minute to do your Thanksgiving shopping at Walmart.

On Tuesday, Walmart posted a video to X, the social media platform formally known as Twitter, with a message talking about how important Thanksgiving is.

To celebrate, the retail chain said its stores will be closed for the holiday for the fourth year in a row.

“Thanksgiving is a special day, and we want our store associates to have the chance to spend it with their families and loved ones,” the post reads.

Walmart is the first large retailer to announce the closing of its doors during the fall holiday, but many more announcements are certain to follow.

The decision to close stores during the holidays became more commonplace during the COVID-19 pandemic, with many brands deciding to do so to thank their employees for their hard work.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keith Gaston
Body found in lake ID’d as suspect in 2019 murder
A crash involving two cars and Amtrak's Ethan Allen Express shut down Route 7 in Ferrisburgh...
Pileup leads to crash with Amtrak’s Ethan Allen Express
File photo
Burlington council to consider declaring ‘public health crisis’
Keeyo Jones [L] and Shawnees Robinson [R]
2 arrested in Franklin County drug investigation
Vermont State University has announced voluntary faculty buyouts as part of cost-saving...
Vermont State University announces faculty buyout plan

Latest News

The city of Burlington has reached an agreement with the owner of a blighted property downtown.
Burlington officials reach agreement with owner of 'problem property'
State regulators have given the green light for Blue Cross Blue Shield of Vermont to partner...
Blue Cross Vt. partnership with Michigan approved by regulators
After years in the works, a major Canadian highway linking Vermont to Montreal is one step...
Key section of Canadian Autoroute 35 now open
Two juveniles and a teen are being accused of vandalizing multiple spots around Plattsburgh.
Plattsburgh mural among sites hit by vandals