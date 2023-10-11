BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Spinny spinny go the weather wheels. We are stuck in a weather rut. We try to move things along, but we get nowhere.

A super-slow-moving upper level low pressure system will be just crawling along from west to east, just to our north. That means more of the same weather for as far out as we can see, although there will be a few tweaks one way or the other.

One of those “tweaks” will be on Thursday as the low is closest to us as it tracks to the east. After some morning sunshine on Thursday, there will be scattered showers during the afternoon.

Another “tweak” will be in the other direction with some sunshine on Friday. But still, there will also be plenty of clouds around.

There will be a partial eclipse of the sun on Saturday in the early-to-mid afternoon hours. But most of us will find it difficult to see. It looks mostly cloudy during the day, but dry. There may be a few breaks in the cloud cover in order to catch a glimpse of the eclipse, especially the farther north you are.

Not much changes in the weather after that as we get into the start of next week. It will remain relatively dry, but there will be lots of clouds around with just a few sunny breaks from time to time. There may be just a few showers late Monday into early Tuesday.

For more information on Saturday’s solar eclipse, click on the “Eclipse Info” link on the Weather page of our website at wcax.com. -Gary

