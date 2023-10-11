BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Halfway through the week, and it’s another day of more of the same weather-wise. That low-pressure system parked off to our north and west will continue to bring clouds and rain showers to our area. Unlike what we have seen the last several days, some showers are making their way into Vermont today. This afternoon, I suspect much of the area should be mainly dry but cloudy, with the best chance of rain showers across St. Lawrence County, New York, as some Lake effect rain showers come on shore from Lake Ontario. Daytime highs are not going anywhere, with most in the mid to upper 50s.

Tomorrow, finally, that low pressure system gets a move on. As it tracks just to our north, this could bring a better chance at scattered showers for all of us. The best chance will be across Northern Vermont, New York, and New Hampshire. Again, any rain we see does not look all that heavy, and precipitation totals remain fairly minimal.

Friday, as the low-pressure system departs, we look to be left with more patchy sunshine than we have seen the last several days. Any sunshine we do see unfortunately looks like it will be short-lived. Another system will track across Southern New England this weekend, bringing more rain in our direction. Right now, most of the rain will likely be across Southern portions of the area, but models are still a little uncertain about how far north that rain comes.

Your Max Advantage weather team will continue to keep an eye on that weekend forecast.

-Peter Kvietkauskas

