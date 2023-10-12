2 people killed in New Hampshire crash

ROXBURY, N.H. (WCAX) - Two people were killed in a crash in New Hampshire early Thursday morning.

It happened just after 3:30 a.m. on Route 9 in Roxbury near the Sullivan town line.

New Hampshire State Police say Ratebuka Dieudonne, 34, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, was headed east and crossed into the westbound lane, hitting an oncoming SUV driven by Kent Vincent, 71, of Greenfield, New Hampshire.

Both drivers died in the wreck.

Police say neither drugs nor alcohol appear to have been factors in the crash, but they are still investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact Tpr. Joshuah Howe at 603-227-0065 or Joshuah.R.Howe@dos.nh.gov.

