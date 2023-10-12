How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

2 people killed in New Hampshire crash

Two people were killed in a crash in New Hampshire early Thursday morning. - File photo
Two people were killed in a crash in New Hampshire early Thursday morning. - File photo
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROXBURY, N.H. (WCAX) - Two people were killed in a crash in New Hampshire early Thursday morning.

It happened just after 3:30 a.m. on Route 9 in Roxbury near the Sullivan town line.

New Hampshire State Police say Ratebuka Dieudonne, 34, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, was headed east and crossed into the westbound lane, hitting an oncoming SUV driven by Kent Vincent, 71, of Greenfield, New Hampshire.

Both drivers died in the wreck.

Police say neither drugs nor alcohol appear to have been factors in the crash, but they are still investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact Tpr. Joshuah Howe at 603-227-0065 or Joshuah.R.Howe@dos.nh.gov.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

xxx
St. Albans woman arrested after crashing into 4 cars
This composite police sketch depicts a person of interest in the Oct. 5 killing of Honoree...
Police release sketch of person of interest in Castleton murder
Maurice Armell
Missing Vermont man found safe
Malcolm Sovey
Milton man arrested following high-speed chase
Caleb Maniscalchi
NH man charged with attempted murder after fishing fight

Latest News

File photo
UVM researcher awarded $2M grant to study anesthesia-induced low blood pressure
File photo
Environmental groups allege Casella violated leachate plan at Coventry landfill
A Shelburne man who admitted to possessing and disposing of stolen vehicles will serve four...
Tesla torcher sentenced to 4 years in prison
Police are searching for a missing teen in Burlington.
Police searching for missing Vermont teen