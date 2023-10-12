Audit finds thousands of Vermonters wrongly charged for contraceptive care

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Thousands of Vermonters will receive reimbursement checks after a state investigation found they were wrongly charged by their insurance companies for contraceptive care.

The Vermont Department of Financial Regulation says a nearly two-year audit found policyholders of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Vermont, MVP Health Care and Cigna Healthcare were incorrectly covered for contraceptive services, and the insurers wrongly shifted more than $1.5 million for contraceptive care to consumers.

The state says nearly 9,000 Vermonters paid out of pocket for services like vasectomies and birth control pills when they shouldn’t have.

People impacted should be getting checks from their insurers before the end of the year.

Policyholders with questions are encouraged to contact their insurers directly. They can also contact the Department of Consumer Services Division at 802-828-3302 and dfr.insuranceinfo@vermont.gov.

Click here for more information.

