Bethlehem man arrested for assault, gun charge
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LANDAFF, N.H. (WCAX) - A Bethlehem, New Hampshire, man has been arrested after police say he assaulted someone with a gun.
It happened on Monday. New Hampshire State Police say Richard Knight, 55, was involved in a shooting incident.
He was charged with second-degree assault, felon in possession of a deadly weapon, and reckless conduct with a deadly weapon.
He was released Wednesday on $1,000 bail.
