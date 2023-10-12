Bethlehem man arrested for assault, gun charge

LANDAFF, N.H. (WCAX) - A Bethlehem, New Hampshire, man has been arrested after police say he assaulted someone with a gun.

It happened on Monday. New Hampshire State Police say Richard Knight, 55, was involved in a shooting incident.

He was charged with second-degree assault, felon in possession of a deadly weapon, and reckless conduct with a deadly weapon.

He was released Wednesday on $1,000 bail.

