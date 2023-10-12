How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Comedian Pete Davidson is looking for a date for his mom

Pete Davidson is on the hunt for a date for his mom.
Pete Davidson is on the hunt for a date for his mom.(Saturday Night Live / YouTube | Saturday Night Live / YouTube)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 7:44 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Pete Davidson’s love life has been a hot topic over the years, but he’s looking to shift the focus to his mom’s search for love.

During an appearance on “The Tonight Show,” the comedian said his mother will be in the audience when he hosts the season 49 premiere of “Saturday Night Live” this weekend.

The former “SNL” cast member said he’s hopeful to find his mom a date, adding that “she’s a good catch.”

Davidson’s father, a New York City firefighter, died in the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

This will be the standup comedian’s first time hosting “SNL” after he was a cast member for eight seasons.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

xxx
St. Albans woman arrested after crashing into 4 cars
This composite police sketch depicts a person of interest in the Oct. 5 killing of Honoree...
Police release sketch of person of interest in Castleton murder
Caleb Maniscalchi
NH man charged with attempted murder after fishing fight
Tyler Wolfe
Missing Vermont teen found safe
Maurice Armell
Missing Vermont man found safe

Latest News

Bethel man facing manslaughter charges stemming from accidental overdose
Dylan Mulvaney arrives at the Streamy Awards on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, at the Fairmont Century...
Dylan Mulvaney crowned Woman of the Year by UK magazine
House Majority Leader Steve Scalise of Louisiana speaks with reporters after departing a House...
GOP’s Scalise ends his bid to become House speaker after failing to secure votes to win gavel
FDA says nuclear medicine could begin new diet pill boom
FDA says nuclear medicine could begin new diet pill boom
FDA says nuclear medicine could begin new diet pill boom