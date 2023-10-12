How to help
Crash destroys New Hampshire State Police cruiser, injures trooper

Police are investigating a crash that destroyed a New Hampshire State Police cruiser and injured a trooper.
Police are investigating a crash that destroyed a New Hampshire State Police cruiser and injured a trooper.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LONDONDERRY, N.H. (WCAX) - Police are investigating a crash that destroyed a New Hampshire State Police cruiser and injured a trooper.

It happened shortly after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in Londonderry on Interstate 93 North.

Investigators say the trooper was stopped on the shoulder of the highway with the blue lights flashing when the cruiser was hit from behind.

Investigators say Michael Shanahan, 36, of North Chelmsford, Massachusetts, was behind the wheel of the car that hit the cruiser.

The trooper and Shanahan were taken to the hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police say just before hitting the cruiser, Shanahan’s vehicle was seen driving in the breakdown lane.

The crash is still under investigation and there’s no word yet on any charges in the case. Police did not identify the trooper.

Anyone who saw the crash is asked to contact Tpr. Luan Sanches at Luan.G.Sanches@dos.nh.gov or 603-227-0114.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

