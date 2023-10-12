How to help
Environmental groups allege Casella violated leachate plan at Coventry landfill

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Environmental groups are sounding the alarm over a trash juice treatment plan at the Coventry landfill.

The Conservation Law Foundation and Vermont Natural Resources Council are among groups saying that Casella, the owners of the landfill, violated a state law by implementing a leachate treatment plan without state approval or a public comment process.

The company’s management of leachate has garnered increased attention in recent years -- both in New England and Quebec -- as concern over PFAS, or forever chemicals, has grown.

Casella has said it is committed to removing PFAS from the leachate and treating it separately. They had no immediate response to the latest allegations.

