Feifs signs extension as UVM men’s lacrosse coach

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - UVM men’s lacrosse coach Chris Fiefs is sticking around in Catamount Country, signing an extension that will keep him in Vermont through the 2017 season.

Feifs took over the Catamount lacrosse program in 2017 and has guided UVM to two America East Tournament titles with two trips to the NCAA Tournament. The 2018 and 2021 squads share the program record for wins in a season (12), and Vermont has claimed at least a share of the America East Regular Season Title each of the past three seasons.

Feifs’ 58 wins as head coach are just 17 behind Jeff Thomsen for the program’s all-time record.

