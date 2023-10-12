How to help
Grand Isle man charged with DUI in fatal crash

File photo
File photo(Courtesy: Aaron Vincelette)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A Grand Isle man faces new charges connected to a fatal crash in Colchester back in July.

Colchester Police on Thursday said Christopher Pugh, 38, was high on drugs when he crashed into a pickup truck, killing the driver, Nicholas Ringuette, 33, of Colchester.

It happened on the afternoon of July 24. Investigators say Pugh was headed west on Route 2 when he went off the road, drove across a grass median, and hit Ringuette’s pickup stopped at a stop sign on Clay Point Road. Ringuette died at the scene and Pugh was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Pugh was charged with felony DUI and grossly negligent operation resulting in death. He is due in court on December 7.

