Killington Cup tickets going on sale today

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The race is on to get tickets to the event putting Vermont skiing in the national spotlight.

The Killington Cup is November 24th to 26th. The event features women’s slalom and giant slalom ski races, bringing in racers from all over the world to race on Killington’s superstar trail.

More than just the race, the weekend of events will include a fireworks display and live music. Tickets are $10 a day, they go on sale at 10:00 a.m. this morning

