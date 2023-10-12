Middlebury College hosts vigil for victims of Hamas attacks

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Students, faculty and community members gathered on the Middlebury college campus to show solidary for the lives lost in Israel Wednesday night.

“We felt it was very important for the community to come together, especially at a time of horrific tragedy to stand together as one and to support one another.”

Students organized the vigil alongside Davida and Rabbi Binyamin of Middlebury Chabad. Speakers grew emotional as they talked about their loved ones impacted by the violence.

“I’m scared for my family and friends in Israel. I scared for the girl in my high school school district, who’s currently a hostage in Gaza. I’m scared for the rising racial tensions and anti-Semitism both in the Middlebury community, and the entire world” shared Levi Goldberg, a Middlebury Student.

Speakers called for a need to come together amidst the tragedies.

“it’s important to not let events like this break us, and as Jews, we have a lot of strength within us, We’re all one people, we’re combined by one soul, and joy breaks all barriers, and unity breaks all barriers” said Davida Murray, Co-Director Middlebury Chabad.

Presenters shared poems and collectively, the group sang songs. Rabbi Binyamin said Wednesday night’s vigil was the largest event of Jewish unity they’d seen in Middlebury.

“How many students came out to support, how many community members, how many of our neighbors came out to support, it was really very special” said Binyamin.

Davida says people showing there support is vital, as now is not the time to remain silent. “The silence hurts, a lot. and it is a common theme that is going around Jewish communities about the silence. So to have public support, is meaningful to everyone.”

Rabbi Binyamin says ways to show support is to not consume the images of hatred and violence spread by Hamas. He says to put out positivity into the world.

“Calling someone to inquire how they’re doing, holding the door for someone, giving to a local charity, all of these and any of these things add light to the world, and that’s the most important thing to do right now.”

UVM Hillel is also hosting a vigil on the university green Thursday night at 7:00pm.

