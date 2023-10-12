How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Milky Way may be missing mass after stars seen behaving strangely, study says

Scientists are learning that the galaxy may be 'lighter' than originally thought.
Scientists are learning that the galaxy may be 'lighter' than originally thought.(NASA / JPL-Caltech / Susan Stolovy (SSC/Caltech) et al.)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Scientists have determined our galaxy may weigh less than previously thought.

Weighing a galaxy is a complicated process that involves measuring the speed at which stellar bodies travel and extrapolating from there to determine a galaxy’s total mass.

Researchers now believe our galaxy is the weight of trillions of suns combined lighter.

They arrived at this hypothesis using recent measurements from the European Space Agency’s Gaia satellite.

The measurements show suspiciously slow-moving stars on the outskirts of the Milky Way.

The new findings have profound implications for scientists’ understanding of dark matter.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

xxx
St. Albans woman arrested after crashing into 4 cars
This composite police sketch depicts a person of interest in the Oct. 5 killing of Honoree...
Police release sketch of person of interest in Castleton murder
Caleb Maniscalchi
NH man charged with attempted murder after fishing fight
Maurice Armell
Missing Vermont man found safe
Malcolm Sovey
Milton man arrested following high-speed chase

Latest News

File photo
NH man pleads guilty to making threatening call to US House member
FILE - United Auto Workers members hold picket signs near a General Motors Assembly Plant in...
Ford says it’s at the limit of how much it can spend to get new contract with striking autoworkers
Officers wanted: Lebanon sweetens the pot with $30K signing bonus
A multimillion project is about to break ground in Vergennes that will provide housing for...
Vergennes senior living facility prepares for major renovation
Police get dozens of tips after releasing sketch of person of interest in Vt. murder Police say...
Police get dozens of tips after releasing sketch of person of interest in Vt. murder