National Grid expects drop in natural gas heating bills

SYRACUSE, New York (WWNY) - It may cost less to heat your home this winter.

National Grid says that residential natural gas heating bills are expected to go down by 18 percent for this upcoming winter heating season.

The company says the forecast is because domestic production of natural gas has increased and there’s quite a bit of supply to work with.

Plus there’s less demand on the international market.

Whatever the reason, you might be saving more than $100 on heating this season.

“It works out to about $143 for the five-month period of our winter season which is considered November 1 to March 30. It works out to about $29 a month when you break it up. So it’s an affordable chunk of money coming off of the bills that will be helpful to our customers,” said Jared Paventi, National Grid’s strategic communications manager.

Last winter, heating costs were up. National Grid reported a 37 percent increase from previous winters.

