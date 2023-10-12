How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

National Grid expects drop in natural gas heating bills

By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYRACUSE, New York (WWNY) - It may cost less to heat your home this winter.

National Grid says that residential natural gas heating bills are expected to go down by 18 percent for this upcoming winter heating season.

The company says the forecast is because domestic production of natural gas has increased and there’s quite a bit of supply to work with.

Plus there’s less demand on the international market.

Whatever the reason, you might be saving more than $100 on heating this season.

“It works out to about $143 for the five-month period of our winter season which is considered November 1 to March 30. It works out to about $29 a month when you break it up. So it’s an affordable chunk of money coming off of the bills that will be helpful to our customers,” said Jared Paventi, National Grid’s strategic communications manager.

Last winter, heating costs were up. National Grid reported a 37 percent increase from previous winters.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

xxx
St. Albans woman arrested after crashing into 4 cars
This composite police sketch depicts a person of interest in the Oct. 5 killing of Honoree...
Police release sketch of person of interest in Castleton murder
Caleb Maniscalchi
NH man charged with attempted murder after fishing fight
Maurice Armell
Missing Vermont man found safe
Malcolm Sovey
Milton man arrested following high-speed chase

Latest News

Environmental groups allege Casella violated leachate plan at Coventry landfill
A new hiking trail is now available for those looking to hoof up a popular peak near Lake Placid.
Trail renovation complete for popular ADK trail
Officials with the Vermont Agency of Human Services are trying to keep better tabs on those...
Vt. human services leaders join Rutland mayor on tour of homeless hotels
Audit finds thuosands of Vermonters wrongly charged for contraceptive care
How Vermont's largest hospital now protects patient info 3 years after ransomware attack