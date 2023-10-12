How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

NH man pleads guilty to making threatening call to US House member

File photo
File photo(USAF / Joshua Magbanua)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire man has pleaded guilty to making a threatening phone call to a member of Congress.

Allan Poller, 24, was a Keene State College student when he was accused of calling the office of a U.S. House member in March and leaving a message with his name and phone number saying, “If you keep on coming for the gays, we’re gonna strike back,” and “We will kill you if that’s what it takes.” The representative was not identified.

U.S. Attorney Jane Young said Thursday the man pleaded guilty to using interstate commerce to transmit a threat of injury. He told authorities he had been drinking and left the message after becoming angry while watching TikTok videos.

He faces up to five years in prison when he is sentenced Jan. 18.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

xxx
St. Albans woman arrested after crashing into 4 cars
This composite police sketch depicts a person of interest in the Oct. 5 killing of Honoree...
Police release sketch of person of interest in Castleton murder
Caleb Maniscalchi
NH man charged with attempted murder after fishing fight
Maurice Armell
Missing Vermont man found safe
Malcolm Sovey
Milton man arrested following high-speed chase

Latest News

Officers wanted: Lebanon sweetens the pot with $30K signing bonus
A multimillion project is about to break ground in Vergennes that will provide housing for...
Vergennes senior living facility prepares for major renovation
Police get dozens of tips after releasing sketch of person of interest in Vt. murder Police say...
Police get dozens of tips after releasing sketch of person of interest in Vt. murder
A UVM class on sustainable transportation has been tracking safety issues at the University...
UVM students push for change at busy crosswalk