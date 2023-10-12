Officers wanted: Lebanon sweetens the pot with $30K signing bonus

LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - The Lebanon Police Department is using some aggressive recruiting tactics to address vacancies on the force.

The department is offering $30,000 signing bonuses for new hires. The department currently has four open full-time officer positions.

Lebanon Police Chief Phillip Roberts says that like many departments across the region, he is having trouble finding qualified candidates and that he worries about future needs as well. “We are just trying to look down the road. It’s future planning, pending retirements coming up over the next year or two, so we are trying to back-fill these now,” he said.

The signing bonus is for certified officers. However, $5,000 bonuses are available for non-certified applicants. Benefits and annual education incentives are also offered for new hires.

Related Stories:

Vermont State Police looking to hire more troopers

Orange County Sheriff says staffing crisis jeopardizes department

With fewer officers on patrol, how safe is Burlington?

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.