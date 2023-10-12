Police get dozens of tips after releasing sketch of person of interest in Vt. murder

CASTLETON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say they have gotten dozens of tips after releasing a sketch of a person of interest in a Castleton murder.

Vermont State Police say the man in the sketch released Wednesday is wanted for questioning in connection with the murder of Honoree Fleming, 77, of Castleton.

This composite police sketch depicts a person of interest in the Oct. 5 killing of Honoree Fleming, 77, in Castleton, Vermont. The sketch was prepared for the Vermont State Police by Detective Sgt. Adam Temple of the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office in Bath, Maine, and released by VSP on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023. (Detective Sgt. Adam Temple, Saga | Courtesy: Vt. State Police)

Fleming was shot and killed while walking on the rail trail near Vermont State University Castleton a week ago. She was a former dean at the school.

Honoree Fleming is seen in this family photo taken by her husband, Ron Powers. (Ron Powers | Courtesy: Vt. State Police)

Investigators say the man in the sketch was seen by witnesses on the trail shortly before Fleming’s body was found.

Thursday, police said in the 24 hours since they released the sketch, they have gotten more than 150 tips from the public. They say detectives are pursuing leads from those tips and conducting follow-up investigations as necessary.

Police say there is still no one in custody, and the investigation is active.

That person of interest is described as a white man in his 20s, about 5 feet, 10 inches tall, with short red hair. He was wearing a dark gray shirt and carrying a black backpack. Police say if you recognize the man or see someone matching his description, do not approach him as he is believed to be armed and dangerous. Call the state police in Rutland at 802-773-9101 or submit an anonymous tip online.

