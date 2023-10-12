Police searching for missing Vermont teen

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are searching for a missing teen in Burlington.

Investigators say Tyler Wolfe, 14, of Milton, was last seen on Elmwood Ave. in Burlington Wednesday at about 8 p.m.

He’s described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall, about 150 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a maroon sweatshirt, black sweatpants, a back hat and Timberland boots. He has braces on his upper teeth.

Anyone who sees Tyler Wolfe is asked to contact the police in Burlington at 802-658-2704.

