Pumpkin people return to Upper Valley community

Pumpkin people have returned to Plainfield, N.H.
By Adam Sullivan
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
PLAINFIELD, N.H. (WCAX) - The pumpkin people are back in Plainfield, New Hampshire. In a world where there seems to be a lot of division and partisanship, people in Plainfield come together around one thing, their love of pumpkins.

Pumpkin people are no strangers to Plainfield. You’ll see them fishing by a stream, and soaring in the sky above. There are cozy campers, a baby carried by a stork, and a swing full of besties.

“Besties is besties, you know? You got to love everybody,” said Carol Moodie, a local resident.

Puzzling pumpkins represent popular trends and rainy day pumpkins are a reminder of the wet summer. Parrot Heads? More like pumpkin heads. The annual tradition is a sign of the times.

“The ideas that people come up with. It’s just fascinating to see all the different pumpkin people,” Moodie said.

Skeletons score pumpkin points, while Ted Lasso coaches the team. There is also a beef between the Patriots and the Bills.

“Because I’m from Salem, Massachusetts, I’m also a Patriots fan, so it has been very difficult for me,” said Kathy Wiggin of Plainfield, whose front yard is a winner. “I’m that crazy person who everyone stops and takes pictures of and I absolutely love it.”

Captain Pumpkin Pants is certainly home to some kids. Beetlejuice, the Adam’s Family, and Barbie also make cameos here. “We know people from Manchester that have specifically put groups together to come up and look at it,” said local Tim Buzzell.

There’s a pumpkin looking at the moon and a pumpkin... now that’s just inappropriate. Residents who share the town with the pumpkin people say the population is growing. “We are seeing it down in Cornish now, in Claremont, Lebanon,” Buzzell said.

An online interactive map helps people navigate throughout the pumpkin community. So, if you love creative people -- and of course pumpkins -- you are welcome to stop by.

