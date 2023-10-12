The SAT standardized test is going virtual

NORTHFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - The days of sitting down for the SAT with a number two pencil are behind us.

Starting in the new year, the SAT will be fully virtual, and some Vermont schools are taking the online exam ahead of time to prepare.

Northfield juniors Abby Robbins and Daisy Cervantes started high school in the thick of the pandemic.

“Having it on the computer it’s just more familiar to us. So it to me it wasn’t as stressful,” said Robbins.

“In the AP exam that we both took, we did online and it was really helpful, a lot of us had time left,” said Cervantes.

This month, the school is administering the PSAT. Coordinator of Student Support Michelle Aftuck says doing so online isn’t required yet, but they decided to give the online version so students could practice the experience.

“It takes a lot of extra work behind the scenes. However, once it’s done, I think it’ll be simpler. It’ll be less taxing on folks when they take it, help the kids prep,” said Aftuck.

The test is given during the school day on Chromebooks. The laptops have a test app installed and the screen is locked, so you can’t surf the web while taking the test. Students are allowed to bring scratch paper, a calculator, and an external mouse and keyboard if they want.

“I think it is a simple transition. It might be a little more difficult for teachers, but they’re open to it because we give all of our other tests online,” said Aftuck.

Students we spoke with say they’re able to complete exams faster, especially during essay portions. English teacher Ann Bushey says she scored exams with the College Board over the summer, noting online tests scored higher. But it’s not an easy transition for everyone.

“Teaching to half your class who’s psyched and the other half who is resistant and it feels a little unfamiliar to them. That’s hard,” said Bushey.

She says a lot of her class’s work includes highlighting and annotating reading, which is an adjustment on a screen.

“I’ve been resistant to it, but watching students learn to interact with those platforms, you see that their brains work a little differently, and they process the information, and they demonstrate their knowledge differently. I think it’s healthy. It’s the way of the world and who knows what their jobs are going to be. It’s a whole other skill and they need to learn it,” said Bushey.

The first fully digital SAT will be administered statewide this spring, fully replacing the traditional one.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.