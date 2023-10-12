How to help
Tesla torcher sentenced to 4 years in prison

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Shelburne man who admitted to possessing and disposing of stolen vehicles will serve four years in federal prison.

Authorities say Michael Gonzalez, 34, was sentenced this week in federal court in Burlington after pleading guilty to five counts of possessing and disposing of stolen vehicles that had crossed state lines.

According to court records, in 2018 and 2019, Gonzalez executed a scheme to obtain five different, brand-new Teslas by falsely indicating he was prepared to pay the full purchase price. They say Gonzalez never intended to pay the $560,000 and that he submitted false statements to the Vermont DMV to obtain title to the cars. Authorities say he sold three for a total of $231,900. When he was unable to sell one, he drove it onto the frozen surface of Shelburne Bay, set it on fire, and submitted an insurance claim.

In addition to jail time, Gonzalez must pay $493,043.93 in restitution and also forfeit $231,900 to federal authorities.

