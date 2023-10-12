How to help
Trail renovation complete for popular ADK trail

New improvements on the Long Trail on Mt. Jo in North Elba.
New improvements on the Long Trail on Mt. Jo in North Elba.
By Alek LaShomb
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NORTH ELBA, N.Y. (WCAX) - A new hiking trail is now available for those looking to hoof up a popular peak near Lake Placid.

The Adirondack Mountain Club embarked on plans three years ago to overhaul the Long Trail up Mt. Jo.

“The trail was full of roots and rocks. It was sometimes unclear what was the trail and what was not, so we had reached the point where it was time to completely replace it with a new trail that was built to this better standard,” said the ADK’s Ben Brosseau. With the help of $50,000 grant, he says the redesign makes it a model for other hiking locations in the Adirondacks. “It can handle increased use, increased weather events, and most importantly, it offers a safe and sustainable trail for visitors.”

Brosseau says improvements include rock turnpikes to elevate the trail. “We have a rock retaining wall in place here, rock crushed on the ground underneath our feet that is capped off that helps retain the trail, helps with water runoff,” he said.

Multiple hikers Thursday were taking advantage of the improvements and taking in the foliage. “It’s like the stair steppy rocks, and they have been set in and they are just like the perfect space and height, so it does not strech your knees and just feels real natural,” said Renata, who was hiking with her husband, John, who says he last hiked Mount Jo in 45 years ago and doesn’t miss the washouts he found last time.

“I mean, there has been some mud, but that is, as I remember, pretty standard for the Adirondacks,” John said.

ADK officials say Mt Jo sees around 15,000 visitors a year, making it a popular location.

