U.S. Department of Energy announces funding for Vermont hydropower facilities

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Federal cash is streaming in to three waterpower production facilities in Vermont.

The U.S. Department of Energy announced over $38 million in incentive payments will go to 66 hydropower facilities across the country. Three of those are in Vermont, in North Hartland, Pownal, and Townshend.

The payments fund electricity generated and sold from dams and other water infrastructure. This adds or expands hydroelectric power generating capabilities. The goal is to ensure a more reliable and resilient electric grid system.

