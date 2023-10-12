UVM researcher awarded $2M grant to study anesthesia-induced low blood pressure

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An associate professor at UVM’s Larner College of Medicine is using a grant to study anesthesia-induced hypotension.

Dr. Emmett Whitaker received a nearly $2-million grant to look into hypotension, or low blood pressure. He says young children and older adults tend to have a higher risk of anesthesia-induced hypotension. His hope is to maximize safety for patients who need general anesthesia to undergo surgery.

“This research will form the foundation for understanding not just what those numbers should be -- what the blood pressure numbers should be -- but also when we should treat blood pressure and what we should treat it with,” Whitaker said.

The grant funds his research for the next five years.

