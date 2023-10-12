UVM students push for change at busy crosswalk

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - University of Vermont students have renewed their calls of concern over a busy crosswalk on campus.

A UVM class on sustainable transportation has been tracking safety issues at the University Heights and Main Street crosswalk. They report that in just one hour, 77 drivers ran a red light at that intersection.

Students gathered at the busy intersection Thursday to share their findings and dangerous experiences.

“It was late at night, we were walking from class, and my friend --the light, the crosswalk was counting down -- so we decided to cross when a car just came out of nowhere and almost hit my friend, and it was a pretty scary experience,” said Sangavi Muthuswam, a UVM senior.

The class is pushing for changes including widening the sidewalk, lowering the speed limit, or creating a speed bump.

Related Stories:

UVM student-researchers call on university to make crosswalk safer

UVM students push pedestrian safety changes on campus

Calls for safer crosswalks in Burlington after pedestrian crash

City removes homemade crosswalk in Burlington neighborhood

Burlington parents create their own crosswalk for kids

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.