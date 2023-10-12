How to help
Vermont Artist showcases paintings in Montpelier

VERMONT ARTIST ERNEST HAAS
VERMONT ARTIST ERNEST HAAS(WCAX)
By Joe Carroll
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 9:33 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont statehouse has gone nautical because paintings from Vermont artist, Ernest Haas are on display.

Wednesday night was the kickoff for the display. Haas is known for painting historical events on Lake Champlain.

WCAX featured the artist four years ago as a super senior. As a kid, the Albany, New York native was fascinated by the large ships going up and down the Hudson.

When the former history teacher moved to Vermont, he started to illustrate the rich history of lake Champlain above-- and below the water.

All together, there are 21 painting for the public to see.

Reporter Joe Carroll: “So what do you think about this exhibit and all these folks here?”

Haas: Fantastic, “I’ve never had one like this. I’m used to having my own shows in a barn somewhere. You know I’m 96, to have it in here with so many people I know. So gratifying.”

The exhibit is mostly in the cafeteria part of the statehouse. It’s open to the public, Monday through Friday 8:00 am to 4:00 pm and Saturday 11:00 am to 3:00 pm.

You better hurry, because the artwork will be shipping off at the end of October.

