Vt. COVID hospitalizations ‘low’

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont health officials this week reported that COVID hospitalizations dropped and that the statewide rate was “low.”

There were 31 total new admissions with COVID-19 compared to the previous week -- which has been corrected by officials down from 64 to 47. The correction means previous COVID levels, originally reported as “medium,” have been revised to “low.”

There are nine new outbreaks in congregate facilities around the state.

The number of deaths from COVID last month reached 17. There have been three so far this month.

