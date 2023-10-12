How to help
Vt. COVID hospitalizations ‘low’

File photo
File photo(Courtesy: Ryan Mercer/UVM Health Network)
By Darren Perron
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont health officials this week reported that COVID hospitalizations dropped and that the statewide rate was “low.”

There were 31 total new admissions with COVID-19 compared to the previous week -- which has been corrected by officials down from 64 to 47. The correction means previous COVID levels, originally reported as “medium,” have been revised to “low.”

There are nine new outbreaks in congregate facilities around the state.

The number of deaths from COVID last month reached 17. There have been three so far this month.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

