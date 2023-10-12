Vt. human services leaders join Rutland mayor on tour of homeless hotels

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Officials with the Vermont Agency of Human Services are trying to keep better tabs on those making use of the state’s hotel-motel emergency housing program. Rutland’s mayor and top officials with the Department for Children and Families on Thursday toured Rutland area motels taking part in the voucher program.

Thursday’s tour comes as the Legislature and Scott administration are working on a plan to make sure homeless Vermonters won’t be left behind when the voucher program is scheduled to wrap up in the spring.

“The voucher program is helping us and helping people. It’s good for those who cannot afford it and are the victims of circumstance,” said Muhammad Anil, who runs the Econolodge in Rutland.

And people who are in tough situations are something that Anil is used to seeing. He’s owned the motel for about a year and says the majority of people staying there have vouchers. “I met a family who sometimes tells me that -- the girl tells me that her grandma was in that motel, her mother is in that motel. Now, she is in that motel, in my motel,” he said.

In addition to checking on the conditions in rooms ahead of the winter, officials say they are getting a handle on the people using the program and trying to connect them to resources.

“In Rutland specifically, because we have the largest populations of households living in the hotels here than in any part of the state. It was really important to bring Chris and Jennifer down to have a conversation about what’s going on here. How we can transition to that next step,” said Rutland Mayor Mike Doenges.

An estimated 232 households are living in motels in Rutland and Doenges is already looking ahead to when the program ends in the spring. The state acknowledges subsidizing rooms isn’t sustainable but part of the problem is not having enough affordable housing.

“We have seen over time that the model is not doing the best possible for these folks who need services, who need to be connected to other resources to help them move on to more permanent housing,” said DCF Commissioner Chris Winters.

Mayor Doenges says while they don’t know the details of the state’s plans, THursday’s tour was a good first step to start planning for the spring.

