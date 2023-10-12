BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -The slow-moving upper level low pressure system that has been plaguing us with lots of clouds and cool temperatures is finally moving off to the east. But just as that low moves away, another one moves in to bring us more of the same kind of weather. The difference is that this next low will be tracking farther down to our south, so any wet weather accompanying that system will be staying well to our south, and we will remain dry.

There will still be lots of clouds around into the start of next week, but also some sunny breaks, too. There is a partial solar eclipse early-to-mid-afternoon on Saturday, and there may be enough of those breaks in the cloud cover to let us observe it (with the proper eyewear, of course!).

There is a slight chance for a few showers late Sunday into early Monday, mainly to the north. Temperatures will continue to stay about where they have been for the last few days.

For more information on Saturday’s eclipse, click on the “Eclipse Info” tab on the Weather page of our website at wcax.com. Hopefully, we can take MAX Advantage of those breaks in the cloud cover on Saturday! -Gary

