BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Thursday! Finally, that stubborn low we have been discussing for several days is starting to move. What does that mean? A better chance of a few showers, especially across the Northern portions of the area this afternoon. Again, any rain we see looks to remain light and will not amount to all that much. High temperatures aren’t changing another day where we will be in the mid to upper 50s and lower 60s. There could be a few more pockets of clear skies tonight, though, meaning a few more communities could look at overnight lows in the 30s.

As the low pressure departs, we are left mainly dry with maybe even a bit of patchy sunshine Friday morning, especially the further south you go, but clouds are still fairly abundant for most. Clouds tend to get thicker towards the second half of the day. Again, high temperatures are only in the mid to upper 50s and lower 60s.

The weekend forecast is trending better. Earlier, we suspected there could be some showers; the weekend looks mainly dry now as another system misses to our south. The cloud cover remains relatively thick, with patchy sunshine here and there. Again, daytime highs are not changing in the mid to upper 50s and lower 60s. There may be a few breaks in the cloud cover to catch a glimpse of the eclipse, especially the farther north you are.

For more information on Saturday’s solar eclipse, click on the “Eclipse Info” link on the Weather page of our website at wcax.com.

-Peter Kvietkauskas

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.